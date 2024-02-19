Morning Buzz: February 19

1. Mammograms are not fun, but they are key to saving lives by identifying breast cancer. 40 percent of women have dense breast tissue - which makes them four times more likely to develop breast cancer - but also increases false positives, which means more screenings and unnecessary biopsies.

There's new technology coming to Corewell Health later this year, that can be a more comfortable and effective screening option for women with dense breasts. It's called Softvue - medical professionals and women can preview the system at City Flats Hotel from March 4-9.

The company is hosting a Breast Health Expo with the American Cancer Society, Operation Brest Density, Susan G Komen and the Corewell Health Communtiy Education Team. That's Saturday, March 9. For more information, click here.

2. Looking for some fresh art? Step into the vibrant world of youth artistry at "The Joy In Our Stories" exhibit, presented by The Boys & Girls Club Of Muskegon Lakeshore and Doogallery from now until March 4 at the event center in Fricano Place.

It is all part of the Boys & Girls Club Of America's National Arts Contest, where participants compete across four age groups and 18 categories using mediums like clay, collage, digital photography, and painting.

With 90% of sales supporting the club's youth, every purchase contributes to fostering creativity and promoting artistic expression in the community. Can't make it in person? Browse and purchase artwork online at betterunite.com.

3. The Mary Free Bed Junior Paces took their skills to Van Andel Arena during halftime of a Grand Rapids Gold game last week. It was not only a great opportunity for these athletes, but a chance to show off the fast-paced action of the adaptive sport.

It's very similar to traditional basketball with just a few modifications - making it one of the most popular adaptive sports. The Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Program is one of the largest programs of its kind in the U.S.

4. Hockey fans who have dogs won't have to leave their furry family members at home on Sunday, February 25. It's the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game as the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Milwaukee Admirals. There are designated sections in Van Andel Arena where pet owners can come to the game with their pooch.

Dog tickets are only $5 and benefit the Bissell Pet Foundation. Outdoor "relief" stations are available and pet owners must sign a waiver upon entry.

Doors open at 4 p.m. You can get more info and tickets at griffinshockey.com.

5. Sometimes it can be incredibly hard for a young person to figure out what they want to do - but MiCareerQuest is here to help. The Immersive Career Exploration Event is March 27 at Devos Place.

Nearly 9,000 students will have the opportunity to attend and explore more than 250 high-demand opportunities. Industries include advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, health sciences, and IT.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available - to invest in the future of our kids. Applications will be accepted through February 29. Head to micareerquest.org to learn more.