Morning Buzz: February 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Prom Dress Drive

Two Men and a Truck is making sure every high school student can look their best for prom. They're hosting a dress donation drive at Van Andel Arena before the Justin Timberlake concert tonight. If you can't make it, bring a dress to any Two Men and a Truck location in Comstock Park, Wyoming, Kalamazoo, or Holland until February 28th. Students can then select a free dress on Saturday, March 29th. You can get more info from their Facebook page.

Black-Owned Business Showcase

Kellogg Community College is hosting a Black-Owned Business Showcase on February 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month. Attendees can connect with local entrepreneurs like Bread & Basket, Holmes Fitness LLC, and many more local businesses and organizations at the Kellogg Room and Binda Performing Arts Center lobby. The event is free and coincides with KCC's Soul Food Luncheon.

New Floral Shop Blooms Downtown

Niksi Home and Floral has opened at the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park. Owner Nikki Ludema offers floral artistry, home decor, and unique artisan finds. Niksi is a two-time People's Choice award winner from the GRAM's annual Art in Bloom comeptition. The shop aims to make it easy to "color your home happy" with coordinated collections, workshops, and floral subscriptions. Check out these beautiful arrangements and more at her website.

West Michigan Art Competition with Lowell Arts

Lowell Arts presents its 39th annual West Michigan Art Competition, showcasing 115 artists from across 25 counties. The exhibition runs from February 22nd to April 12th at the Lowell Arts Gallery. Distinguished juror Boisali Biswas, a mixed-media fiber artist, brings her uniqe expertise to the selection process. $3,500 in prizes will be awarded, with winners announced at the Artist Reception on March 2nd.

Honoring Black Veterans

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) and the NAACP Grand Rapids are hosting "Honoring the Legacy of Black Veterans" this Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Center for Community Transformation. The event addresses disparities faced by Black veterans and allows them to share their stories and connect with the community. You can learn more about the event and how to attend from their Facebook event page.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok