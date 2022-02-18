Morning Buzz: February 18

1. As the Olympic Games continue in Beijing, our own Winter Olympic Games get underway here in Michigan.

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is a multi-sport, Olympic-style event offering a wide range of sports.

The 2022 Winter Games will be the first year the games are co-located in West Michigan and Marquette. The West Michigan Winter Games will begin this weekend, February 19 and 20 in various locations throughout Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Then the first-ever opening ceremony for Marquette's Meijer Winter State Games will be on February 25 at the Marquette Mountain Resort.

To see the schedule of events and get more details, head to stategamesofmichigan.com.

2. If you're looking to get out and try some new restaurants, or enjoy some old favorites, now is the time! Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off in Muskegon!

14 Muskegon and Whitehall area restaurants are participating, offering specialty menu items at discounted prices.

Organizers encourage people to get out and try new foods and restaurants, hoping to bring more business to Lakeshore.

The event lasts for 10 days through February 27. Make sure to check out the website for a full list of participating restaurants.

3. A Battle Creek photographer is celebrating Black History with a little help from some mini-historical figures.

Photographer Christina Ne'Cole is putting together a photo series with kids portraying black icons like Madam CJ Walker, Mae Jemison, and Malcolm X.

Each photo is posted to Facebook with a few trivia questions, and a day later the answer is revealed.

Christina says she hopes it offers lessons that many aren't taught in school.

She says she has had this idea for years and hopes to keep doing it for many more.

4. Another candy maker is putting taco truck food and beverage-inspired jelly beans in your Easter basket.

The beans taste like margaritas, churro, salsa, guacamole, beef taco, and the beverage horchata.

Brach's is calling them the new late-night taco truck jelly beans.

Each jelly bean has a chewy center and features a color that goes along with its flavor.

You can find them at Target for a limited time.

5. You don't have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass of vino. Today is National Drink Wine Day!

Celebrated every year on February 18, it's a day to select your favorite vintage and sip up.

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease, and enhance food and life, in moderation.