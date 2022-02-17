Morning Buzz: February 17

1. Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a job fair with several summer and school-year openings available.

The event will be held in person and online. People who are interested can learn more about open positions, and even do on-the-spot interviews with GRPS officials. Online interviews are also available.

The job fair will be from 4-7 p.m. at GRPS University. To apply for an online interview, or learn more about what positions are available, visit GRPS's website.

2. Ready for some outdoor concert fun? Frederik Meijer Gardens is bringing back and extending its three unique concert series this summer.

The first series, Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens" runs from June through September. It will feature a mix of alternative, indie, blues, and rock. Performers will include Amos Lee, Foreigner, and Australian Pink Floyd.

The complete lineup will be announced in April. The Tuesday Evening Music Club will happen on Tuesday evening in June, July, and August starting at 7 p.m. for the first time ever, this series is being extended to the month of June due to its popularity.

On select Sundays, Jim and Marie Preston Sunday Strings Chamber Music will play throughout Meijer Gardens.

All the details are at meijergardens.org.

3. After a difficult two years, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre says its excited to be back to regular programming.

The theater just announced its 2022-23 season this morning.

There are seven productions beginning in August including musicals like School or Rock and Mary Poppins.

Early access passes are on sale now and individual tickets go on sale in June.

This is the Civic Theatre's 97th season.

4. A restaurant in Grand Rapids is reopening this month two years after it closed due to the pandemic.

Grove Restaurant will open back up on February 23 with a refreshed menu and a new design.

Grove is owned by Essence restaurant group, and during the pandemic, they re-purposed the space to create a temporary carryout restaurant.

Grove is off Cherry Street in the East Hills Neighborhood. It'll be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 4-9 p.m.

5. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

The school announced the new deal on Wednesday. It gives Harbaugh a one-year extension with new terms from the contract he signed last January.

The agreement comes two weeks after the Wolverines head coach interviewed for an NFL coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbaugh never got an offer, and instead returned to Ann Arbor to start filling open positions on his coaching staff.