Morning Buzz: February 16

1. A new partnership is extending the reach of rehabilitation services offered at Mary Free Bed Hospital.

Mary Free Bed is collaborating with Valley Health, a nonprofit health system in Virginia, to increase access to acute rehabilitation, improve patient experiences, and elevate clinical standards.

Day-to-day operations will be overseen by Mary Free Bed. Both organizations boast an over a century-long commitment to community healthcare. The collaboration will be known as the Valley Health Winchester Medical Center Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

2. Who's ready to do some glamping? You don't have to travel far, The Woods is a brand new 45-acre luxury camping area in the Saugatuck-Douglas area. It's now taking reservations for the season.

Enjoy cabins that blend nature with gorgeous accommodations, minutes away from the lake. The 15 cabins have personal decks, sophisticated decor, and panoramic, clear roofs. It's the perfect way to connect with nature without sacrificing the comforts of a luxury retreat.

The resort opens for the season at the end of May, but you can learn more and book a reservation now at a discount at bookthewoods.com.

3. The City Of Kentwood is teaming up with Great Lakes Disc to host the ninth annual Freeze Fest Doubles Disc Golf Tournament And Food Drive tomorrow.

Disc golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the event at Jaycee Park, which will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil park improvements funded by the Kent County Community Development Block Grant.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the tournament beginning at 10:15 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, with proceeds supporting Kentwood's Little Free Pantry initiative, aimed at providing food and personal care items to community members in need.

4. Comedian, host, writer, and producer Daniel Tosh's 2024 Tour is taking him to the Firekeepers Casino on June 14th.

Tosh will have a second show in Michigan the next day, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The 48-year-old comedian has been performing since 2001, when he gave a breakthrough performance on the Late Show with David Letterman. He's best known for creating and hosting Tosh.0, Comedy Central's longest running TV series, from 2009 to 2020.

He currently hosts Tosh Show, a video podcast for iHeart Media with new episodes every Tuesday.

Tickets for the Friday show go on sale on Saturday at 10am at firekeeperscasino.com.

5. The Irish Jig 5k is back for its 40th year.

It'll take place on March 16 in East Grand Rapids, beginning and ending on lakeside drive in front of the library. The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and walking participants will start at 8:45.

Also this year, Corewell Health is inviting you to wear "'80s-inspired attire". The race has been raising awareness for the early detection of colorectal cancer since 1983. Money raised at the 5k will go to support people with cancer and their families through the Corewell Health Patient Assistance Fund.

Registration is open through March 1 at corewellhealth.org/irish-jig.