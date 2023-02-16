Morning Buzz: February 16

1. So much to eat and so much to drink. That's the theme of this year's downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week.

Things kick off today and run through February 26. 16 venues are participating and between them, you can enjoy some great menu items and specialty cocktails.

The good news, they have plenty of covered parking spaces down there.

Learn more by going to kalamazoorestaurantweek.com.

2. Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo is the site for the next Polar Plunge location, courtesy of Special Olympics Michigan.

The Plunge will begin Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free to anyone looking to jump into freezing waters to help those athletes.

A pre-plunge party will be held at the pub starting at 11, where you can also register for the event.

3. School bus drivers are still needed throughout West Michigan.

If you think that may be the job for you, Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event today. It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming Moose Lodge.

You can make up to $23 per hour and there are sign-on bonuses for positions supporting GRPS and Kent ISD school bus routes.

Learn more at deanjobs.com.

4. If driving a bus isn't for you, how about becoming a lifeguard? The City Of Grand Rapids Parks And Recreation Department is looking to hire 75 lifeguards to staff the three city-owned pools.

The department will offer free American Red Cross courses for applicants not already certified.

The certification, which is valid for two years, has a value of $250. Learn more on the city's website.

5. On Saturday, the 4 Mile Showplace in Grand Rapids will be the place for collectors to check out and show off some of their rare finds.

The 4 Mile Coin and Collectibles show will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature coins, sports memorabilia, medals, and stamps as well.

A flea market and animal expo will also be held during that same time.

All the details are at midwestexpos.com.