Morning Buzz: February 15

1. Davenport University holding its annual Career And Internship Fair today.

There will be at least 55 employers at the event who will be meeting with students looking for employment or internships.

It's being held at Davenport's Center For Learning Excellence starting at 11am. Reminder to dress professionally and bring your resume. Also, make sure you register for the event at davenport.edu.

2. The Kellogg Community College is celebrating black-owned businesses next week in honor of Black History Month.

This free event will feature several black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, and supporters to collaborate, network, and strengthen relationships in the community.

Participants include everything from desserts to art, massage therapy, and even roller skating. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Kellogg Room of the student center - and coincides with the annual soul food luncheon in the same place.

For more information on all of the black history month events head to Kellogg.edu/bhm.

3. The West Michigan amusement park, Michigan's Adventure, planning to hire about 1100 seasonal employees ahead of its opening season in May.

During a week-long hiring event, February 17-24, the park plans to fill a variety of roles, beginning at $15 an hour for ages 18 and older.

Some of the positions include ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards, and aquatics and security.

To learn more head to jobs.cedarfair.com.

4. Soccer continues to grow in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Pass FC is introducing a women's semi-professional soccer team that will start playing in the United Women's Soccer League this summer.

Pass FC will be the only team from West Michigan to play in the UWS. Other teams in the Great Lakes Conference include the Michigan Jaguars, Michigan Stars, Michigan Hawks, and Nationals Sc.

The team hopes to have a local roster of college athletes, recent graduates, and professionals.

They're holding open tryouts on Sunday, March 10 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at Northview High School.

To register head to passsoccerclub.com/women.

5. Get ready to pedal into spring at Pedals in the Park, presented by Tulip Time! The fun happens on May 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kollen Park with a family-friendly bike extravaganza.

Decorate your wheels, strut your stuff on the "bicycle fashion" runway, check out the obstacle courses, and snap pics at the photo booth. There's even a fiery sculpture welding demo by local artist Kathy Kreager.

There's ice cream, prizes, and more all to celebrate Holland's biking culture and 95 years of Tulip Time. Don't forget your helmet! Pre-register at tuliptime.com.