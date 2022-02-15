Morning Buzz: February 15

1. A plan is in the works to bring a Black History Musem to Kalamazoo.

A nonprofit group has the support of state representative Julie Rogers to rehabilitate a current building. The project is estimated to cost a total of $30 million.

It will feature black history exhibits, a soul food cafe, a chapel, and even a children's interactive play area and classroom.

The museum has a goal to open by Juneteenth, that's June 19 or 2024.

Kalamazoo Black History notables include Kalamazoo's first black mayor, Gilbert Bradley Jr., former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings.

2. Celebration Cinema is offering closed captioning in a new pilot program.

The showtimes begin February 18 and are open to the public at both Celebration Cinema Rivertown in Grandville and Crossroads in Portage.

Celebration is collaborating with the local deaf and hard of hearing services nonprofit to host one of the first Sunday shows.

Those open-captioned showings will be Sunday afternoons and evenings for all wide-release films.

3. It was the last Valentine's Day pushing out beautiful bouquets for Sunnyslope Flower Shop in Grandville.

The owners are retiring, so the shop will be closing. Everything in the building, including retail items and office equipment, will be on sale starting February 21.

They'll close their doors when everything is sold. Sunnyslope Flora has been open and operating for more than 40 years.

4. The largest penguin zoo in the country is reopening.

The Detroit Zoo's Polk Penguin Conservation Center is showing some new features and species. Upgrades include a glass floor, climate change exhibits, and 75 penguins.

The center was closed for repairs back in 2019.

For more information go to detroitzoo.org.

5. If you're nuts about nuts, February 15 is National Almond Day.

