Morning Buzz: February 14

1. Black veterans face unique mental health challenges with higher rates of PTSD, and worse access to care that can help. That's why the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is hosting "I Belong Strong," a black veterans mental health forum this Saturday.

This free event will include breakfast and discussion, a roundtable with shared stories, and vital community resources. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Center For Community Transformation.

While it's free, you do have to register. Visit graahi.com/veterancare to learn more.

2. Did you know that John Ball Zoo offers various educational programming for inside and outside the classroom?

You can now start booking many of these programs which include field trips, on-site experiences including interactive live animal presentations, habitat engineering like a penguin, and habitat design.

The goal of these programs is to help local students learn about the conservation of wildlife and wild places.

To book your educational experience or learn more just head to the zoo's website.

3. If you missed it the first time, the ice bar is returning to the Jdek at the JW Marriott.

There will be a specialty craft cocktail menu, a gourmet vegetarian chili, and an icy shot luge, all in the company of glistening lights and warm heaters. Your ticket price includes free parking.

The event is Friday, February 23rd from 6 to 9 p.m. Buy your ticket on Eventbrite.

4. A seasonal favorite is making a comeback. The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians are putting on their Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition.

So how is the game played? Competitors throw a handmade wooden "snake" through a snow luge to see who can launch theirs the furthest. It's a traditional Northern Native American winter sport, played by many tribes in the Great Lakes area.

Registration is free and the grand prize is $500.

The event is on Saturday, February 24 at Sixth Street Park. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the competition begins at noon.

Learn more at worldofwintergr.com.

5. Explore the sweetness of Michigan's Maple Syrup Weekends!

Last year, the state hit a production high of 195,000 gallons, matching the record year in 2019. You can join the Michigan Maple Syrup Association for select weekends from March through April, where 16 farms across the state offer immersive experiences.

Learn firsthand how maple sap is transformed into delicious syrup and treats. Enjoy tree-tapping demonstrations, product samples, and family-friendly activities. Don't miss out on this chance to taste Michigan's liquid gold and support local producers.

An interactive map to find the sugarbush locations near you can be found at michiganmaple.org.