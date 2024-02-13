Morning Buzz: February 13

1. Grand Rapids is now home to West Michigan's first Kpot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot.

They're opening their doors today for the first time on 28th Street at the site of the former Old Chicago Restaurant.

Kpot was founded in 2018 in New York and since has expanded to more than 25 states.

The restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat experience with Asian Hot Pot and Korean Barbecue menus.

For more of what Kpot has to offer, check them out on Facebook.

2. Beer lovers get ready, the Michigan Winter Beer Festival is back on Saturday, February 24th at LMCU Ballpark.

Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 the day of. Tickets include 15 three-ounce sample tokens.

This year's event features 121 breweries that collectively offer more than 670 beers.

For the complete list or to purchase your tickets head to mibeer.com.

3. The SS Badger says reservations for 2024 are now open. The historic steamship ferry serves over 2.5 million passengers connecting Manitowoc Wisconsin to Ludington Michigan.

Reservations can now be made online for crossings starting on Friday, June 14.

The hard work to repair the dock continues. If you remember last July, part of the counterweight structure failed. Also, once they announce their official opening date for the season, earlier crossings in May and June may open up.

For updates and to reserve your spot head to ssbadger.com.

4. A shipwreck researcher helped discover a ship in over 600 feet of water north of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Dan Fountain has studied remote sensing data in Lake Superior for 10 years. He reached out to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society after finding an anomaly. It turned out to be the 244-foot bulk carrier Arlington.

It was fully loaded in late April of 1940 traveling from Port Arthur, Ontario. There was dense fog that developed into a storm and battered both the Arlington and the larger freighter the Collingwood. As the Arlington started to take on water, Captain Frederick "Tatey Bug" Burke made the confusing decision to hold the course on the open lake. As the Arlington started to sink, the whole crew was able to escape to the Collingwood, except Captain "Tatey Bug", who went down with the ship.

5. For the first time, the Grand Rapids Symphony heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when they show black panther in concert.

It's happening on February 16 at 7 p.m. and then again on the 17th at 2 p.m.

Take in the sights and sounds of Wakanda as you watch the full movie on the big screen while the symphony plays the score live.

Grab your tickets now at grsymphony.org.