Morning Buzz: February 12

1. Road trip! There's a specially curated performance by Chicago’s Ox-Bow School Of Art & Artists' Residency presents a curated performance by multidisciplinary artist Brendan Fernandes at their annual winter break benefit.

Fernandes's performance, inspired by his time as a visiting artist at Ox-Bow, celebrates the collaborative spirit of the institution. Dancers will engage guests in a playful dance about summer love, moving through the event space and eventually leading guests to the dining area.

An internationally recognized artist based in Chicago, Fernandes’s projects address themes of race, queer culture, migration, and protest. Winter Break takes place on February 22, 2024, with proceeds supporting BIPOC artists participating in ox-bow programs in 2024.

Tickets are available at ox-bow.org/winterbreak.

2. Grand Rapids' most popular musical is back this season - and tickets are now available. We are talking about Wicked - taking a story we all know and love - The Wizard of Oz, and giving us a bit of a different angle, long before Dorothy arrives.

The show has just celebrated 20 years on Broadway - and has been called the most successful Broadway show ever. You have lots of chances to catch the show - it runs on the Devos Performance Hall stage from May 15 to June 2.

Get your tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com, or at the box office.

3. Symphony news! The baton is staying firmly in the hands of conductor Marcelo Lehingner with this latest news.

The Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation has generously agreed to fund the chair of Grand Rapids Symphony's music director for the next three years. This annual commitment will support Lehninger's position, now called the Daniel and Pamella DeVos music director chair.

This gift coincides with the symphony's nearly 100 years of providing musical excellence in West Michigan and acknowledges Marcelo’s significant contributions since joining in 2016.

4. If you're not heading out of town for spring break and need something for the kiddos to do, Holland Museum has you covered. They're offering a new Spring Break Discovery Camp for 2nd-5th graders, April 2-4.

There are so many fun and educational things happening during the three-day adventure. Kids will learn how boats float, conduct experiments, study the evolution of manned flight, and even step back in time. A history lesson will take participants to the early days of Holland and salute one of its heroes, l. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard Of Oz.

Registration is now open. Just head to hollandmuseum.org.

5. Gun Lake Casino announced that it's begun a $10 million interior renovation project ahead of its hotel resort opening.

The casino says the renovations will enhance its food and beverage, entertainment, and gaming amenities.

This includes a new Crossroads Casino Bar And Lounge, a high-limit table games room, and a new Asian restaurant.

The interior renovations are expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Meanwhile -- its hotel resort plans are going on as planned -- with the $300 million expansion still expected to be ready by 2025.