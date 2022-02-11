Morning Buzz: February 11

1. Long Road Distillers is expanding in West Michigan. The company announced its opening a new location on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood.

The cocktail bar-concept will be known as "Less Traveled."

Long Road says it will be an intimate bar with both indoor and outdoor seating. There will be no kitchen on-stie, but there are plans to offer small snacks.

Long Road is working to get approval from both the city and the state with the goal of opening "Less Traveled" later in the spring.

2. Degage Ministries is set to open a unique thrift store next to its downtown Grand Rapids location.

Thrift of Div will offer new and gently-used clothing, along with artisan artwork and crafts. The store will also employ participants of Degage's Workforce Development Program.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday. After that, the store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m.

3. Zeal Fitness in Grand Rapids is now offering the area's first-ever bungee workout class.

People wear a rock climbing harness that's strapped to a bungee cord, which is hooked to the ceiling. The strap holds you in place as you run, jump, and swing around.

Zeal Fitness offers this kind of class on Monday nights, but signing up ahead of time is recommended since the class only holds eight people at a time.

4. Happening tonight, it's the annual Pink Ice Game for the Kalamazoo Wings.

The special night is meant to celebrate breast cancer survivors.

The K-Wings will take on the Indy Fuel. The puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Wings Event Center.

5. Even if Americans don't have a sweetie for February 14, they still have a sweet tooth, and they're chomping favorite candies.

TopAgency.com says candy consumption has gone up 47 percent since 2021, and 83 percent of Americans eat more than five servings of candy a month.

In the United States, M&M's ranked the most popular candy, widely across 20 states. Skittles plays second-fiddle, especially in the midwest, and right here in Michigan south and some west.

Other sweets were Kit-Kats, Reese's, and Starburst.