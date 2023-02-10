Morning Buzz: February 10

1. Doing your taxes is no fun, and not everyone can afford to hire an expert - but there's help available.

The United Way of South Central Michigan's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA can make a huge difference.

It will provide free tax prep for low- and moderate-income families, the elderly, people living with disabilities, and those who speak limited English - for taxpayers living in Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Montcalm, Shiawassee, and Washtenaw Counties.

Simply call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment. VITA is still looking for more volunteers who will be trained to provide these services as well.

2. The Coopersville and Marne Railway receiving a special gift from Consumers Energy. They're donating a locomotive that supported the J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in West Olive.

The locomotive – a center cab 125-ton switcher - was originally manufactured in 1979 by General Electric. It weighs 250,000 pounds and could pull more than $8.7 million pounds of coal.

The railway is a nonprofit that preserves and operates historic passenger and freight trains in West Michigan.

3. Another musical is sure to fill up DeVos Place this spring.

Tickets are now on sale for “Hadestown,” the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The show will run from May 9 through 14. Head to broadwaygrandrapids.com to get your seats now.

4. Grand Rapids nonprofit Guiding Light is hosting its annual 'Sober Bowl' on Sunday.

The gathering allows people to watch the game without the temptations that could affect their sobriety.

People from both the recovery program and the Grand Rapids community can come to the event.

Organizers say the event has been very successful in the past, with anywhere from 60 to 100 people attending.

More information can be found on the Guiding Light Facebook Page.

5. Another true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: the opening of The Root Beer Stand which is Kalamazoo’s favorite drive-in diner.

Mark your calendar for Monday, February 13 when both drive-in locations will open for the season.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m

6. Hundreds of brave souls will be freezing for a reason at the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan - including the Fox 17 team.

Elliot Grandia, Josh Berry, Lauren Kummer and a few others, including Michelle Dunaway, will take a dip in the plungster!

Everyone is welcome to come to cheer, support, or even jump. It's all happening at LMCU Ballpark with registration starting at noon and plunging beginning at 2. Food and drinks will be available.

Or if you're too chicken, you can always donate instead.