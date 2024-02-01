Morning Buzz: February 1

1. Check out these new renderings of the Kalamazoo Events Center and Athletics Performance Center.

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve closing documents linked to a purchase agreement with Catalyst Development Company in July 2023.

The 320,000-square-foot event center would be built between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue on Kalamazoo Avenue.

The development project is estimated to cost $300 million. Once finished, the building would host major sporting events, concerts, and more, adding roughly $54 million to the local economy.

2. Young adults aging out of the foster care system have a new safety net. D.A. Blodgett - St. John's introduces a groundbreaking Independent Living Plus Program tailored for those who have not been adopted.

Recognizing the vulnerability of these young adults without familial support, the program offers access to coaching, therapy, medical support, and campus amenities, and residents aged 16-19 receive specialized assistance.

The initiative aims to combat the risks these youths face, such as homelessness and incarceration, breaking the foster-care-to-prison pipeline. By providing a supportive community and resources empowering them to thrive as they transition into adulthood.

3. Save the date, the 22nd annual Feast For Kids is back to benefit Kids Food Basket. The event is on April 23 at 6 p.m. at Noto's on 28th Street.

The evening will feature a four-course meal prepared by the American Culinary Federation Of Greater Grand Rapids, showcasing some of the finest cuisine the city has to offer.

There will also be a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will benefit Kids' Food Basket's work to nourish kids to reach their full potential. Grab your tickets now at kidsfoodbasket.org.

4. Have you ever wanted to open a restaurant, food truck, catering company, or other food business? The Downtown Market is hosting a two-part Culinary Conversation series where Kent County Health Department inspectors and other representatives will demystify licensing and other topics for ready-to-eat food businesses.

These sessions encourage peer-to-peer collaboration and networking for emerging members of the West Michigan food industry.

Sessions are held from 5-7 p.m. on February 6 and 8. They are free to attend but they do ask you to RSVP at meetup.com.

5. You can own a piece of the Mighty Mac. The Mackinac Bridge Authority will sometimes sell old sections of the bridge after they've been replaced.

The next round of sales is here, and the state is already warning that the pieces will go quickly.

We're talking about the pieces of the metal road surface. The open grating that when you drive on it, it makes your tires hum as you pass over the straits. The catch is you've got to make your purchase in person.

There are no online sales and you cannot reserve pieces. The sale is limited to whatever stock is in the office. The metal may be rusty or have lead paint and you have to sign a waiver when you buy it. If you're interested, head to the Mackinac Bridge Authority Office next to the toll booths on the north side of the bridge.

So if you're at the straits and have a spare $20, you could take home a souvenir few of the millions who have driven over the bridge possess.