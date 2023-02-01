Morning Buzz: February 1

1. Elk Brewing closed down both locations last year, and now beer fans can get their hands on some memorabilia.

There are t-shirts, koozies, signs, and even tanks used for brewing that are all up for auction.

Elk Brewing opened its first location in Grand Rapids in 2014 and added a second location in Comstock Park two years later. But last spring, the owners said they were unable to keep the doors open during these "unprecedented times."

The auction is next Tuesday, February 7 on orbitbid.com.

2. Some locally owned Domino's stores will be saving on gas because they’ve added electric vehicles to their fleets.

Five locations in West Michigan now have 10 of the custom-branded Chevy Bolts: Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Jenison, Ionia, and Marshall.

This move is on trend for Domino's. The franchise owner says Domino's was the first to introduce pizza delivery back in 1960. Plus the company has tested autonomous pizza delivery and already delivers via electric scooters or bikes in some areas.

Right now Domino's has more than 40 electric vehicles on the road in Michigan and plans to add 50 more by the end of 2023.

3. Gourmet milkshakes are coming to downtown Grand Haven.

Bad Habit, the gourmet milkshake shop that opened last March, has relocated to Washington Avenue at the former Jumpin' Java location.

Bad Habit is known for serving its show-stopping, three-course dessert milkshakes, topped with pieces of cake, cotton candy, cookies, twinkies, and anything else your heart desires.

The grand opening is planned for mid-February.

4. Grand Rapids Comic-Con has announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Karan Ashley will be a guest at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con Spring Fling - Road Trip in Kalamazoo.

The event will be held at The Kalamazoo County Expo Center on April 14-16.

Ashley played Aisha Campbell, the second yellow ranger who joined during its second season in 1994.

Ashely will reprise her role as Aisha Campbell in the upcoming television special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, which celebrates the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Tickets can be purchased on the event's website.

5. A hearty group of snowmobilers is certainly enjoying our winter weather. It’s the 42nd year the Wertz Warriors have taken a 900-mile snowmobile endurance ride from Clinton Township on the east side of the state to Mackinac City, all to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

Today they will stop in Traverse City for the opening of the State Winter Games. While there, the group – who has rightfully earned celebrity status among Somi – will meet with athletes, sign autographs and take athletes on rides around the Grand Traverse Resort.

Since former Detroit Tiger Vic Wertz formed the warriors in 1982, the group has raised more than $14.3 million for Special Olympics Michigan athletes. Winter games will bring more than 800 athletes from across the state to northern Michigan for three days of competition – in person after a two-year hiatus.