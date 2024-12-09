Morning Buzz: December 9, 2024

1. The Muskegon YMCA is trying to keep kids safe and warm this winter season. They're asking community members, businesses, and organizations to donate new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots. The drive runs now through January 6th. Drop-off locations include the Muskegon YMCA, Hackley Public Library, Muskegon Family Care Center and Clem's Market on Shettler Road. Last year's drive collected over 500 pounds of winter gear.

2. Starting later this month, the Woodland Mall will have a unique opportunity for shoppers through a "reverse vending machine." The Light the World Giving Machine is already being installed at the mall and will be ready for shoppers to use beginning on December 12th. This "reverse vending machine" doesn't give you a pop or candy, instead, your money goes to a charitable organization helping people right here in West Michigan or across the globe. Prices of items range from $10 to $175 dollars. Items include a hot shower and breakfast, kitchen basics for refugees, or a goat for a family abroad. The five local charities you can give to are Bethany Christian services, Family Promise of West Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique and the Salvation Army of Kent County.

3. The Detroit Lions and Comerica Bank joining forces to support the Lions "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. The Lions are encouraging community members to "double the impact" by donating to alternatives for girls. The Detroit-based nonprofit serves homeless and high-risk girls and young women. In recognition of Comerica's 175th anniversary this year, the bank will donate the first $17,500 to the campaign. Then the Detroit Lions Foundation will match up to $100,000 of the total contributions received through December 18th.

4. An annual gingerbread contest is back in downtown Kalamazoo. Community Homeworks, a Kalamazoo-based nonprofit, is hosting its fourth "Homes for the Holidays: Gingerbread House Contest" through December 21st in downtown Kalamazoo. More than 20 gingerbread entries will be on display at locations in downtown, most of which will be placed in the front window of each participating business. Votes for the 2024 people's choice award recipient may be cast at the event's website until December 8th. For a map of locations and to vote just go to communityhomeworks.org.

5. Global color specialist Panton has named its 2025 color of the year. It's "Mocha Mousse" which the company describes as an "evocative soft brown." Pantone color institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman said the color evokes, quote, "thoughtful indulgence." Each December, the company names a color of the year for the following year. To make their pick, experts at the Pantone color institute look at interior design trends, pop culture moments, and high-fashion runways.