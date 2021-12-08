Morning Buzz: December 8

1. Those who face homelessness in Grand Rapids will have a place to go, thanks to a Mel Trotter Ministries expansion.

The non-profit is opening its new overflow shelter today. It's off South Division in the old Goodwill building, not far from the organization's location on commerce.

There's space for up to 75 people to sleep, showers, and laundry. During the day, Heartside Ministries will provide programming, make case managers available, and offer lockers for secure storage.

2. The American Red Cross says blood supply is at historical low levels. They're at a point where some patients may not get the blood they need.

Officials fear as we head into the holidays, donations will continue to drop, which is why they're asking people to donate now!

Schedule a donation appointment at redcrossblood.org. For a bit of incentive, those who donate between December 17 and January 2, they'll get a free long-sleeved t-shirt.

3. Let luminaries light the way as you stroll through several Grand Rapids Parks this weekend.

December 10-12, 6-9 p.m., paths at Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve, and Ken-O-Sha Park will be a part of the free holiday luminary walk.

A partnership between friends of Grand Rapids Parks and Grand Rapids Recreation Department is making it possible.

The walks are self-guided, so be sure to dress for the elements and you might want to bring a flashlight or headlamp to make it just a tad brighter.

4. Some lucky shoppers got a cart full of groceries and a tank full of gas all thanks to the Grand Rapids GOLD.

The head coach and players made a surprise visit to Family Fare on Burlingame Avenue where they paid for shoppers' gas a groceries.

It's all part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving, a program designed to impact and support local communities.

5. Today is a sweet day: December 8 marks National Brownie Day!

Mark the day by going out to a bakery for a brownie, or trying a new recipe at home.

However, you mark it, post photos to social media with #NationalBrownieDay.

According to legend, brownies were invented at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago in 1893. The Palmer House Brownie included walnuts and an apricot glaze.