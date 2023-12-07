Morning Buzz: December 7

1. Give the gift of health this season. Corewell Health and Versiti Blood Center are partnering to encourage those who are able, to donate blood.

Fewer people donate this time of year because of the weather and the busy holiday season. There are several planned blood drives in December -- the first is today at the Corewell Health Grand Haven Center until 1:15.

For info on donating, to schedule an appointment, or to see the rest of the scheduled blood drive's times and locations, head to donate.michigan.versiti.org.

2. The spirit of giving, Community Choice Credit Union is offering up free movie passes to members and non-members.

There will be a showing of the film "Strange World" on December 13 at the Cinema Carousel in Muskegon. Community Choice Credit Union is offering free tickets to 90 people -- popcorn and pop are included!

The tickets will be handed out on a first come first served basis starting at 5 p.m. The movie starts at 7.

3. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of big-box shopping and head to Fenn Valley Vineyards this Saturday. Their annual Sip And Shop Artisan And Craft Market will be held from 11 to 5 p.m. at the vineyards and wine cellar in Fennville.

Sixteen vendors will be on hand with unique, hand-crafted items for family, friends, neighbors, or even yourself. You'll find jewelry, woodwork, and metalwork, along with culinary delights like locally sourced honey, maple syrup, and amazing wines.

Admission is free and more info can be found on Facebook or at fennvalley.com.

4. Combine the magic of Broadway with the spirit of Christmas and you will get some very special performances from Exit Left Theatre Company in Holland.

This weekend's concerts will feature classic holiday songs, Broadway favorites, and more. Singalong with Broadway's Marylyn Caserta who recently took the stage on Broadway in the musical 'Six' plus Davon Williams and the theatre company's founder Jamie Colburn. They will perform alongside local talent from West Michigan.

Tickets range from $10 to $27. Find more info at exitlefttheatre.com.