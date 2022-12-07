Morning Buzz: December 7

1. Make a veteran smile this holiday season by sending them a card or a letter.

Michigan Veterans' Homes is pushing for all of us to engage with these vets - some of whom don't have any close friends or family - or have a limited number of visitors.

Make sure you include a personal note, don't seal the envelope, and use large writing, and dark ink; even a piece of paper with a note or colored picture is great.

Address everything to attention: Make A Vet Smile - Michigan Veterans Homes At Grand Rapids, 2950 Monroe Avenue, 49505.

2. Calling all little Pistons fans, here's a great opportunity to win a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the organization.

The "Mi Kids Can Detroit Pistons Day" sweepstakes is hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan and is open to children ages 8-12. Parents can enter through December 23.

25 children will get a kid's day t-shirt, participate in a pre-game event, meet Hooper and get four free tickets to the January 8 game at Little Caesars Arena.

Head to nba.com/pistons/pistons-kids-day to enter.

3. Michigan is well known for it's state parks and natural landscapes, now we've got another title to prove we're number one. According to "Travel Lens", Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains is the most beautiful state park in America.

"Travel Lens" analyzed Yelp and Trip Advisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and Google search data to put together a list of the Most Beautiful State Parks In The US.

The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness in the Upper Peninsula had 88 percent of its reviews mention words synonymous with beauty and was the most popular destination searched on Google.

Coming in second is Smugglers' Notch in Vermont followed by Grayson Highlands in Virginia.

4. Enjoy stress-free shopping, discounts, restaurant specials, and more at this year's Sip And Shop in East Grand Rapid's Gaslight Village.

One of the best parts of the event is the free gift-wrapping services courtesy of the East Grand Rapids High School Key Club and the EGR Schools Foundation.

The event is tomorrow, December 8 from 4 until 8 p.m.

5. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. They're now asking West Michigan artists to submit proposals.

They'd like to piece to complement West Michigan's identity from the blue of Lake Michigan and the natural tans of the dunes to the greys and purples of the urban core to the greens of the forests and farmland.

Proposals are due by January 15 and all the details can be found at flyford.org/elevate/opportunities.