Morning Buzz: December 6

1. Want to make the season bright for veterans this year? Michigan Veteran Homes is collecting money and donations.

If you'd like to donate money, you can send a check to "Michigan Veteran Homes Grand Rapids". On the memo line, write "Charitable Support Fund."

We're told donations in the form of snacks, postage stamps, Go! Bus Ada Tickets, and adult fishing poles (limited to four) will also be accepted. Also, requested items may be purchased via the Grand Rapids Home's Amazon Wish List.

Learn more by going to Michigan.gov/mvh.

2. The magic of Christmas is coming to GR this weekend. The Elizabeth Rosario Law Firm is bringing Santa to town to give out gifts to 700 elementary students tomorrow morning.

This event is happening at Rio Peruvian Restaurant on 28th Street from 9-11 a.m. Last year, Santa brought 500 gifts for the littles, this year, he wanted to bring more. Plus, there will be photo ops, donuts, and milk.

The gift giveaway is for students ages 4 to 12 and they must be present to receive a gift.

3. Do you have your holiday lights up? If you live in Grand Haven, and you're feeling good about your setup, here's one way to get some recognition.

Entries are now open for the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power's *holiday lighting contest.

There are two ways you can win. The first category is the "Griswold Award" which will be given to the most over-the-top outdoor lighting display. If you can see it from space, then it's a good candidate.

The second category is the "Classic Award". That'll go to the most gorgeously designed display that looks like something right out of a Hallmark card.

The deadline to enter is December 16. Winners will be announced a few days later and each award recipient will receive 150 "Chamber Dune Dollars" to spend locally.

4. Cheers to the Winter Beer Festival. It's back for its 19th year and tickets are now on sale.

It's happening on Saturday, February 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. This popular event will feature hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan's finest breweries, plus local music, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase.

Get your tickets now at mibeer.com.

5. Coming off a championship match appearance last year, Grand Rapids Rise will host their season opener on Sunday, January 12.

Promotions for the home opener, include a Rise t-shirt giveaway and "Sunday Funday," with $1small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups. Other promos this season include thirsty Thursday, princess day, eras-night and bluey day.

Rise advance single-match ticket prices start at $19 for seats in the upper-level corners.

For other pricing and to grab your tickets head to grrise.com.