Morning Buzz: December 6

1. Holiday travelers will be getting a little extra cheer when they come through Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Local school choirs are a part of the 27th annual Holiday Music Festival happening right now through the 8th in the Grand Hall, just before security.

There are daily performances from 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. 14 different schools will sing 20-minute sets - including Byron Center, East Kentwood, GRPS, Wyoming, and Zeeland Christian.

The public is invited to come out and support these students, you can see a full schedule at flyford.org.

2. The Holland Symphony Orchestra is getting ready to perform its annual Holiday Concert: Celebrate The Season.

This year's concert will feature local musicians Steven and Allison Martin. The concert will feature a variety of seasonal light classics, traditional carols, and holiday pops.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 9 at Hope College's Dimnent Chapel with two performances at 3:30 and 7:30.

Tickets cost $28 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at hollandsymphony.org.

3. Get your tickets now for the St. Joe Winter Beer Fest.

The event is on January 27 from noon to 4 on the corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard.

It will feature 21 breweries from across West Michigan plus entertainment and plenty of fun.

There are regular and VIP packages available ranging from $40 to $75.

Tickets are available at stjoetoday.com/beerfest.