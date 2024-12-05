Morning Buzz: December 5

1. The City Of Walker is hosting its annual Walker Winterfest tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will occur inside and outside the Walker Ice and Fitness Center.

You can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, take pictures with Santa, see live reindeer, and enjoy performances by the Kenowa Hills High School Marching Band and Orchestra, and the Kenowa Hills Dance Team. There will also be free ice skating.

The evening will culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony with the mayor and city commissioners.

2. Cannonsburg Ski Area says it plans to open on December 14.

The ski area's staff posted this video on Facebook showing crews hard at work making snow.

Cannonsburg is hoping for the longest and snowiest winter ever. Season passes are available or get a gift card, just head to their website cannonsburg.com.

3. Who's got the best holiday lights display in Barry County?

The 5th annual Battle Of The Bulbs competition is back for its 5th year.

Anyone who lives within the county can participate by snapping a photo of their setup and emailing it in. The top residential prize is $250 in Barry Bucks. The winning business gets a trophy.

Submissions are due tomorrow, and the public will have until December 15 to vote for their favorites on the Barry County Chamber's Facebook page.

4. A big honor for a well-known Mackinac Island Resort.

Mission Point was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Family Travel Awards.

This honor celebrates Mission Point's dedication to providing families with memorable, heartfelt experiences that capture the beauty and charm of Mackinac Island.

It'll open back on April 25 for the 2025 season, you can book your family's next adventure at missionpoint.com.

5. Book-lovers beware your local Costco may stop selling books in the new year.

The retailer is reportedly removing its year-round book section from 500 of its 600 stores.

Shoppers may now only find books at Costco during the holiday season.

The company says it is too labor-intensive to stock books at their stores.

The move also comes as customers order books online versus brick-and-mortar stores.