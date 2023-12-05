Morning Buzz: December 5

1. The City Of Walker is starting its own Little Free Food Pantry and needs donations to help fill it.

We're talking non-expired, non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries and personal hygiene items. Right now, the pantry is in a cabinet inside the lobby of the Walker Ice and Fitness Center on Remembrance Road.

Anyone needing help or wanting to donate can do so at the pantry seven days a week. It's open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

To learn more head to walkermi.gov.

2. A new Aldi grocery store opens this week in Allendale. It's near Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

The grand opening is this Thursday at 8:45 a.m. The store will be giving away gift bags to the first 100 customers.

Customers can also enter to win a $500 gift card between December 7th and 10th.

The new location will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is welcoming two new four-legged partners to the team.

Meet Tango and Kash. Tango is partnered with Officer Ward's, and Kash is Officer Weiss’s k9 partner. Tango and Kash were sworn in with their handlers in November.

Also, they are giving a shout-out to the community for their input in helping find the perfect names for their newest officers.

Here's your chance to get some discounted tickets to Griffin's game this season - with your library card!

4. This is for all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' regular season. Just use your GRPL library card at the Van Andel Arena box office when you buy your tickets.

For $14 you can get upper-level faceoff tickets, $17 for upper-level center ice, and $20 for lower-level faceoff. The limit is two tickets per card per person and is subject to availability.

5. Tis the season for the Marquee Performance for the Turning Pointe School of Dance. Grab the whole family this weekend to enjoy "The Promise Is Jesus".

The studio's most experienced, pre-professional dancers dedicate hundreds of hours to performing each act.

There are six shows at the Knickerbocker Theater starting December 8. Advance tickets are $19 for students and $24 for adults.

To purchase online go to tickets.hope.edu.