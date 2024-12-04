Morning Buzz: December 4, 2024

1. Give the gift of life. Corewell Health, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, is encouraging community members in West Michigan to donate blood this holiday season.

There is a blood drive happening right now until 1:30 p.m. at Corewell Health Grand Haven.

If you can't make that, there are 11 more going on throughout the month.

For the complete schedule or to make an appointment, visit donate.michigan.versiti.org.

2. Zeeland's annual "Holiday Power Dollars Program" is back!

The tradition that began over 30 years ago encourages people to light up their homes and support small businesses in the city.

Electric customers can claim 15 "power dollars" from the Board of Public Works to spend at participating businesses. The program runs now through January 31.

In addition to that, the board is also hosting a holiday home decorating contest. You can find details on their Facebook page.

3. Traveling through Ford International Airport this week? Let the sounds of the season fill you with holiday cheer at the 28th Annual Holiday Music Festival.

Ten local school choirs will put on free performances in the Grand Hall right before the TSA checkpoint.

The shows run every day from 9 to 2:30 until December 6. It's the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit as you travel.

You can visit flyford.org for the full list of local choirs and times.

4. You can jingle all the way to Muskegon for some merry music this holiday season with the West Michigan Symphony.

On December 20, go back in time as the magic of "Home For The Holidays" hits the stage of the Frauenthal Center.

The West Michigan Symphony, led by conductor John Varineau, will fill the hall with the sounds of the season as they are joined by the West Michigan Symphony and West Michigan Christian High School's choirs along with special guest vocalist Alyssa Garcia Bauer!

Favorites like "Sleigh Ride" and "O Holy Night" will be performed amongst many other well-known songs to sing along to. It's one night only so don't miss the show!

Tickets start around $30 and can be found at frauenthal.org.

5. Calling all deadheads. The Grand Rapids Gold wants you to bust out the tie-dye and enjoy some basketball on January 3.

Truck on down to Van Andel Arena to celebrate "Grateful Dead Night". The special-themed game tips off at seven with unique jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to help raise money for the organization - Be Nice.

The night will also showcase grateful dead-inspired elements, plus $2 beer and hot dog specials.

Tickets are available now and you can find them at grandrapidsgold.com.