Morning Buzz: December 4

1. An organization in Michigan is working to bring smiles to veterans' faces around the holidays.

Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to send cards and letters to men and women who served our country for its Make A Veteran Smile Campaign.

For those who want to send a holiday message, Michigan Veteran Homes released the following guidelines: include a personal note in each card, if you have an envelope, do not seal it, use large writing and dark ink.

There are three addresses where the cards can be mailed:



Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.

at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047. Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855.

2. Make sure you have your vote in for the ugliest sweater. The communities in Schools of Kalamazoo are once again hosting their ugly sweater event and voting ends tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Then you can join the party at Bell's Brewery from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to find out who the winner is. This event helps provide essentials such as warm winter wear and supplies for kids in Kalamazoo.

To learn more or get your ugly sweater party tickets go to ciskalamazoo.org.

3. The Hallmark Christmas Cam is back. The holiday tradition shows live streams of towns throughout the United States that emulate the "real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies." one of them is in Northern Michigan.

Harbor Springs is one of six towns featured this year. The quaint little town is described as a "winter wonderland" on the shore of Little Traverse Bay. This year, it's celebrating the 108th anniversary of its community Christmas tree.

The "showstopping" holiday displays are available for viewing through December 30 at hallmarkchannel.com.

4. The Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids are once again hosting their lavish New Year’s Eve ballroom bashes.

Both hotels will be ultimate party destinations with live music, specialty cocktails, dazzling lights, and party goers can easily hop between the two blow-out parties via the skywalk. The parties start at 8 p.m. on December 31.

Learn more and get your tickets at ballroombashes.com

5. The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is returning to John Ball Zoo for its second year this April.

From April 10 to June 16 guests can visit the zoo to view and enjoy all-new lanterns and interactive experiences.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting February 5.

Zoo members will have early access to ticket sales, starting January 8.

The zoo said over 100,000 visitors were able to see the lantern festival during its run earlier this year.