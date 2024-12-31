Morning Buzz: December 31, 2024

Here are the top stories in Morning Buzz for December 31, 2024.

1. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is honoring the life and service of former President Jimmy Carter. There is now a commemorative display in the lobby called "Remembering Jimmy Carter" along with memorial books that the public can sign. The exhibit will be there until his interment. Those books will be sent to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia. The two men formed a close friendship after their presidencies - agreeing to speak at the others funeral. President Carter fulfilled that promise on January 3, 2007, at President Ford's service in Grand Rapids.

2. Everyone's favorite cartoon cat is hanging out at the Otsego District Library. The early literacy fundraiser is celebrating the beloved American comic, Garfield, created in 1978 by Jim Davis. The lasagna-loving feline will take visitors on a neon glow adventure with lots of games to play like Garfield's Flinger Ringer, Odie's Tic-Tac-Tosey, and more. The library just asks for a donation to play - all the money raised will buy new childrens materials. Check it out now through January 25 any time the library is open.

3. Still looking for New Year's plans? We've got a couple of ideas that are great for the whole family. The Grand Rapids Griffins will be ringing in 2025 on the ice - with West Michigan's largest indoor fireworks show. The Griffs take on the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 6 pm. Doors open at five. The fireworks happen right after the game, and then bring your skates for a post-game open skate right after that. Head to griffinshockey.com for tickets.

4. Get active for New Year's Eve with a trip to Allegan Event. Michigan's largest indoor ropes course is hosting a lively party for all ages tonight from 5-9 pm. Your ticket includes four hours of fun climbing and adventuring, two slices of pizza, pop, games with prizes, party favors, and a 9 pm countdown to the New Year. Get tickets online for 33 bucks - they're a bit more at the door, but they could sell out. Only 150 tickets are available. Chaperons or parents who aren't participating are free. Head to alleganevent.com for more information.

5. Have you been? The Wall Street Journal has named Traverse City one of the ten best places to visit in 2025. It was one of just three destinations in the U.S. on that list. The story highlights the beauty of Sleeping Bear Dunes, the vibrant culinary scene, and beverage tourism that includes nearly 50 wineries. The other cities making the list: Maui, Hawaii, and Macon, Georgia. Some of the international destinations: Amsterdam, Morocco, Malta, Magdalena River, Colombia, and South Caicos in Turks and Caicos.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok