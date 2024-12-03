Morning Buzz: December 3

1. It's the season of giving and one local credit union is spreading holiday cheer in a big way.

United Bay Community Credit Union is giving Christmas trees to families in need.

Starting today you can head to their Mattawan or Portage branches and pick up a beautiful tree, absolutely free. The trees will be located just outside the two branches and are available while supplies last.

They are available to anyone, membership at United Bay is not required.

2. Ice skating is returning to downtown Grand Rapids. If the weather cooperates, the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle will reopen Thursday.

The rink has become a beloved winter tradition for many in the community, giving friends & family a chance to come together, stay active, and create lasting memories.

Admission prices are $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Rental skates are included.

The ice rink does accept walk-ups, or you can plan your visit and reserve your spot.

3. Big news out of Grandville High School as principal Adam Lancto has just won a big award, Michigan's High School Principal of the Year!

The honor is a huge deal and so is Lancto who is known for his incredible dedication to his students, creating a positive and supportive environment. He's also spearheaded cool programs like the Teacher Academy and a "gone boarding" initiative in the wood shop.

Principal Lancto is in the running to be the national principal of the year. Good luck Adam and go bulldogs!

4. Calling all tech wizards. Want to inspire the next generation of coders? West Michigan Tech Talent needs you!

They're looking for mentors for their "MI Code Experience" program. It runs from December 9-18. The class teaches third through fifth graders the ABC’s of coding and exposes them to the numerous careers in the field of technology.

No teaching experience is needed, just a passion for tech and a desire to make a difference. If that's you, don't wait to sign up.

The deadline is December 6 and you can head to WestMichiganTechTalent.com to learn more.

5. The first residents of a brand new multi-million dollar affordable housing complex in Grand Rapids have officially started moving in.

With a price tag of 40 million, Eastpointe Commons is Hope Networks' new development located in Eastown.

The development includes 118 units and several are designed as 'Permanent Supportive Housing' units while others are 'low-income housing tax credit' units.

Social services and case manager access will also be available on-site. The Former Fulton Manor Property has been completely renovated to include several Ada units, elevators, and hearing and visual impairment units.