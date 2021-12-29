Morning Buzz: December 29

1. Holland Hospital released their top baby names for 2021. It's a list of the most popular names for children born at the Boven Birth Center.

Everlee was the most popular girl name for babies born at Holland Hospital, followed by Amelia, Charlotte, and Isla.

Benjamin was the top name for boys, with Henry, Ezra, and Hudson following behind.

Holland Hospital says more than 1,300 babies were born there in 2021.

Spectrum Health and Bronson Birthplace also released their top baby names for 2021, which can be found here.

2. People still have a mega chance at winning the Powerball as winning potential continues to grow.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to more than 441 million now after no Christmas winner was announced on Monday.

While the winnings are huge, it's still not the largest lottery ever. The title for largest lottery goes to January 13, 2016, Powerball, when 1.586 billion was split between three winners in California, Florida, and Texas.

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.

3. It's no secret, 2021 felt like a long year, and Google searches reflect that. Some of the top Google searches this year included Mega Millions and Kyle Rittenhouse, along with information on COVID testing and vaccination sites.

On the lighter side, many people also searched "how to start a business" than "how to get a job" in 2021.

4. As the holiday season winds down, more and more Americans may find themselves with higher credit card bills. The Federal Reserve says overall credit card balances rose by $17 billion in the third quarter of this year.

By the end of the year, Americans are expected to end up with $70 billion more in credit card debt according to WalletHub.

Experts say credit card balances will continue to rise in 2022. Last year, people paid off a record amount of credit card debt with the help of government stimulus money.