Morning Buzz: December 28

1. With the rise in omicron cases, The B.O.B. has announced it will no longer be open for New Year's celebrations.

They announced on Facebook Monday they will stay closed this week and will not be holding a New Year's Eve party.

Both The B.O.B. and 20 Monroe Live have been sold to new owners, and they will be closed for food in 2022. The bar and restaurant said in the post that they are closed out of an abundance of caution as they thanked patrons for their contributions in helping to make The B.O.B. one of the city's most well-known attractions.

2. After months of anticipation, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is officially open in Holland.

The restaurant is located at 12340 James Street opened on Monday, a week ahead of the planned opening date.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, in addition to the drive-thru, and they've been seeing so much business their parking lots are constantly full.

The restaurant replaced a long-vacant former gas station near Nelis' Dutch Village. The property was purchased in March by Abyholland LLC.

3. A big win for the Broncos took place this week. Western Michigan University cruised past Nevada Monday afternoon, winning 52-24 in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Kaleb Eleby threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Sean Tyler rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries, and also returned a kickoff for 100 yards for a WMU touchdown.

This is the school's second bowl victory in program history. The Bronco's only other bowl victory came in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl against Middle Tennessee.

4. A popular coffee-flavored liqueur wants to know if you can go one month without technology and the internet? Kahlua's Stir Up Your Routine challenge will give $25,000 to a couple who can give up their tech for 30 days.

Applicants must be internet and social media free, take a polygraph test, and there will be some Kahlua to help.

Go to Kahlua's Twitter or search "Kahlua Stir It Up Challenge" and you can register there.

5. If you're thinking about investing, those discontinued Lego sets might be the way to go!

Researchers at a Russian University looked at the rates of return when it came to collecting toys, and they found high-value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art, or financial securities.

They noted retired Legos sets that sold on secondary markets saw prices grow by 11 percent annually. That's faster than the rates for gold, stocks, and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.