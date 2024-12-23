Morning Buzz: December 23

1. It was a night filled with smiles, generosity, and the true spirit of the holiday season.

Several Detroit Red Wings players along with some former Detroit Tigers players helped dozens of kids in a holiday shopping spree last week Captain Dylan Larkin and his teammates joined forces with former Detroit Tigers players at a Meijer store on Detroit's west side.

They teamed up with 50 kids from the Detroit Police Athletic League for the 11th annual hometown holiday assist, a heartwarming event where each child received $250 to spend on whatever their hearts desired.

2. It's official - the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has announced its first-holiday lighting contest winners.

The Griswold Award goes to the family at 18088 Wildwood Court - for the most over-the-top "possibly seen from space" display. The classic award went to 15161 Lakeshore Drive - for the most gorgeously designed display that captures the holiday spirit and looks like it jumped off a Hallmark card.

Winners got $150 Chamber Dune Dollars and have a sign to proudly display in their yard.

3. Raise your glasses, whiskey lovers! Michigan's New Holland Brewing is making headlines with their Dragon's Milk Origin Mead Cask Bourbon. This isn't just any bourbon; it's a limited-edition masterpiece crafted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons!

Breaking Bourbon, a leading authority in the whiskey world, has named it one of the best-finished whiskeys of 2024. What makes it so special? Well, it's finished in casks that previously held New Holland's own homemade mead. This gives the bourbon unique and complex flavors, with hints of honey, stone fruit, and even dark chocolate.

With only 1,500 bottles in existence, this is a true collector's item for whiskey enthusiasts and D&D fans alike.

4. The Kirtland's Warbler has it figured out - the ultimate snowbird. It summers here in Michigan, and winters in the Bahamas. A special art contest brings the children of both those locales together every year.

The Huron Manistee National Forest Mio Ranger District will start accepting entries for its 2025 Kirtland's Warbler Young Artist's Calendar Contest on January 1.

The top 18 entries will be featured in the 15-month calendar that runs from October 2025 to December of 2026. Entries must demonstrate an understanding of the warbler or any other creatures in the Great Lakes region or its winter habitat in the Bahamas.

Entries will be accepted until February 28, 2025. Nakia, a student from the Bahamas has won the last two years.

5. Scuba Claus made his annual appearance at Sea Life Michigan Aquarium last week to find out who's been naughty and nice! Turns out, everyone has been nice.

So, he brought some tasty treats for the creatures including Benson, the rescued green sea turtle, who happily chowed down while scuba Santa gave him some pets.