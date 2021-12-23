Morning Buzz: December 23

1. A lot of shoppers taking this news hard. Eastown Antiques in Grand Rapids announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it'll be closing its doors for good.

The shop first opened back in 2004. December 31 will be their last day.

They wrote on their Facebook, "We have enjoyed being part of the Eastown Community bringing interesting vintage and quirky goods to both loyal and new customers... it has been our pleasure to serve you."

Go pack to their social media or website for updated hours.

2. Some holiday cheer handed has been handed out for the 8th year in a row as a family made the trek from Grant to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with a car full of Christmas stockings.

Clayton Kendall, the oldest of the Kendall Family, is a two-time cancer survivor. He would go to DeVos for chemo treatment. The family soon found that the hospital was a very supportive place that helped them in their time of need. Now, every year, they bring stockings filled with gift cards for families like them.

They also bring hand-made hats for kids to wear, and games and activities for families to enjoy.

3. Time to air those grievances for Festivus! It's the non-commercial holiday celebration made popular by an episode of Seinfeld and comes around each December 23.

The holiday's tag line: "A Festivus for the rest of us." Instead of a Christmas tree, there's an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the "airing of grievances," in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are "feats of strength," namely wrestling. Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

If you don't want to host your own Festivus celebration, you could simply watch the Seinfeld episode, titled "The Strike."

4. Enjoy a cozy cabin getaway featuring a secret blend of eleven herbs and spices. KFC is giving away the chance to take a vacation to a cabin built and decorated for fans.

A grand prize winner will get a three-day, two-night stay at a 7,000-square-foot luxury log cabin in Kentucky for up to eight people.

It's decked out in KFC decor and features a built-in bar, outdoor kitchen, pool, hot tub, and theater room.

To enter, purchase an "11 Herbs and Spice Firelog" from Walmart, scan the QR code, enter some information, and you're in for a chance to win.

The deadline is December 31.

5. Bargain shoppers, beware! Discounts in stores may not come until after Christmas, and that's being blamed on supply chain issues.

Some stores may not receive inventory until after the holidays, which is when they'll want to get rid of extra items by offering discounts.

Experts predict shoppers will start seeing more of these discounts in January.