Morning Buzz: December 22

1. Those bell ringers need your support! The Salvation Army in Kent County says it's more than 13 percent down in donations this year - while the need is increasing.

The number of households getting holiday gifts and gift cards is up more than 7 percent over last year. The year-round program, including the food pantry, is up a shocking 265 percent.

The physical bell ringing ends tomorrow, but all donations from now until New Year’s Eve will be doubled by a match of up to $100,000. So, grab those dollars and quarters and stuff those kettles.

You can text to give, call mail, or send online donations, head to sakentcounty.org to learn more.

2. It’s the last chance to grab a piece of vintage restaurant history. The final Hot ‘N Now in the world, in Sturgis, Michigan, is auctioning off its original menu board, which they just replaced with a new one.

Place a bid by commenting on their Facebook post or get in touch via Instant Messenger.

The winner will be notified on December 23. The best part is the money raised will support Isaiah 117 House, a place that provides comfort to foster children awaiting placement.

3. The 14th annual Wine About Winter event in Grand Haven gets everyone out and about downtown and Centertown.

Shop, sip, and stroll the streets tasting curated wines from around the world. This is all happening Friday, January 19 from 5-8 p.m.

$5 gets you a tasting glass the tickets are $4 per taste. You can get them at Fortino's Guitar Haven and Harborfront Place.

4. Members First Credit Union celebrated their first "Week Of Joy" with random acts of kindness.

Throughout the week of December 11, to spread joy to community members they handed out $50 visa gift cards totaling $13,000.

Those who received cards appreciated the generosity with one person even mentioning they didn't know how they were going to pay for Christmas presents and this helped them out.

To learn more about Members First Credit Union head to mfcu.net.

5. What is Michigan's favorite Christmas drink? According to tastingtable.com, our state's number one beverage is Christmas Punch.

Results were determined through Google searches over the last year. The good news is that you can enjoy this holiday drink with alcohol or without. This holiday spirit can be made the way you like it, with ingredients like cranberry juice, orange juice, or both. Apple cider and ginger ale are nice additions too.

Other top drinks across the U.S.: hot buttered rum in Delaware, a peppermint martini in California, and a Christmas sangria in South Carolina.