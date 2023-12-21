Morning Buzz: December 21

1. The Muskegon YMCA is collecting coats and other winter wear to keep area children warm this season. You can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots to provide comfort to those who need it most.

All the items will be distributed through local schools. The collection runs now through January 12 and you can drop off any donations to the Muskegon YMCA or Muskegon Family Care in Muskegon Heights.

For questions or to learn how you can get involved, head to musekgonymca.org.

2. Those who visit Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park are familiar with the many decorated exhibits and Christmas trees. But take a short stroll over to the Devos Van Andel Piazza this and next weekend and you can enjoy an immersive and majestic winter lighting experience surrounding Nina Akamu's American horse.

It's called Winter Glow where beacons of colorful lights come alive with dance-like choreography and playful patterns that make you feel like you've stepped into a snow globe. It's all set to music, and you can cozy up around firepits and enjoy hot drinks while you're there. Get more info a Meijergardens.org.

3. If your dream is to become a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department announced they're launching their "Cadet Program."

The fire department will be looking for 12 cadets who will work 32 hours a week.

The cadet program will be a paid internship with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Not only will the cadet work with fire administration and suppression personnel, but they will also engage in training and physical fitness activities.

The cadet will be able to use his/her experiences working with the GRFD to decide if a career in the fire service is for them.

To receive updates on when the application has been opened, visit joingrfire.com/cadet-program.

4. A new rideshare program in Kalamazoo will get people where they need to go in an electric vehicle.

The affordable mobility platform has a charging station behind the creamery apartments on Portage with a Chevy Bolt.

After the first of the year, people who live or work at the complex can apply to become members of the program for a one-time $10 application fee, then if they're approved, they can rent the car for $5 an hour or $50 a day.

There will soon be a second car coming to Spring Manor in Portage - and then Michigan Carshare will roll out in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Grand Rapids after that.

5. Start your new year off right with a little exercise, and all for a good cause.

The 41st "One One Run" will be happening on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. at Spring Valley Park. All proceeds from the run go directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs Of Greater Kalamazoo.

The run/walk is non-timed, with one or two laps around the park on Mt. Olivet Road.

To register, head to oneonerun.com.