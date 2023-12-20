Morning Buzz: December 20

1. So many reasons to celebrate at Central Michigan University during their winter commencement over the weekend. More than 1800 graduates walked the stage, and one of them also got an engagement ring with her diploma.

Zoe Reddick was getting her bachelor's degree in theatre and interpretation, and her boyfriend Ian Thomsen had everything all planned out. He got a hold of President Davies and asked if he could propose during all that pomp and circumstance. The president said yes, and so did Zoe in front of her family, who was also on stage.

Many congratulations to all the grads, and Zoe and Ian.

2. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum wants to make sure that you have a great winter break this year.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, the museum will be offering low-cost and even free activities for families to enjoy with their time off.

Along with the activities, the museum will also be hosting family-friendly showings at the planetarium from December 27 through January 6 for $3 per person.

A full lineup of museum events can be found at kalamazoomuseum.org.

3. A special moment for patients at Mary Free Bed.

Players and coaches from the GVSU men's basketball team visited to sing carols for patients and staff.

The team was led musically by Mary Free Bed's music therapist. Of course, there was a lot of laughter, singing along, and even a little dancing.

The team had a lot of fun and joked with a little more practice they could become great singers.

4. If ice skating is one of your favorite winter activities, great news. One of the top 5 best ice-skating rinks in the entire country is here in Michigan. That's according to USA Today 10best Readers' Poll.

The rink is in a place known for its festive winter activities: Michigan's "Little Bavaria" - Frankenmuth. The Frankenmuth ice rink was voted the number four best ice rink in the U.S.

Considering the rink has only been in operation since 2021, this is quite an honor. It's part of Frankenmuth's "Christmas experience" and will be open until February 29.

5. Looking for a present for the Michigan State fan in your life? Five new bobbleheads are about to hit the market.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its Michigan State Basketball 125th Anniversary Collection.

The five-piece limited edition collection includes Michigan State mascot Sparty and two figures each of Hall Of Fame coaches Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo.

Each 8-inch bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023 and they are now available for pre-order at store.bobbleheadhall.com.