Morning Buzz: December 20

1. An exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is coming to life in a whole new way.

The museum now has a brand-new digital platform that uses augmented reality technology called "Sturgeon Excursion."

it's the first game utilizing the PublicOS platform as part of the museum's 10-year digital strategy.

The new experience allows learners of all ages to access the GRPM exhibits so they can explore and interact with the history, culture, and science of their environment.

The Sturgeon Excursion game works when users scan any of the QR codes inside the museum's core exhibits on its 3rd floor.

You can access a desktop version of the game from anywhere by heading to the grand fish grand river exhibit page on the GRPM's website.

2. Exciting news from Bissell Pet Foundation! They're calling their holiday Empty The Shelters a success.

More than 12,000 cats and dogs were adopted during the campaign. The Empty The Shelters event was held in nearly 300 shelters nationwide from December 1st to 11th. The Empty The Shelter events are held quarterly, and they are the foundation's largest initiative. This year alone, empty the shelters helped around 57,000 pets find homes.

3. Legendary folk-rock duo The Indigo Girls are coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre!

After 16 studio albums, and more than 15 million records sold, the Grammy-winning Emily Salier and Amy Ray say they're not done yet.

Their 16th studio album is Look Long - called a musical balm for those of us in search of daily refuge.

Want to see them live? Artist-only presale opens today at 11, with public access starting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21 at 11:00. Prices range from $35-$55 dollars. Head to Ticketmaster to grab them.

4. Google released its list of the most popular Christmas cookie in each state.

The map is based on searches between December 3-9.

Gingerbread was the top cookie in seven states and Washington DC.

In second place, peanut butter cookies were popular in seven states.

Six states searched for Italian Christmas cookies, followed by sugar cookies.

As for Michigan, the map says our favorite cookies are Polish Christmas cookies.