Morning Buzz: December 2

1. Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers in the Holland area.

Multiple routes are available. Deliveries are made Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. Meals arepicked up by 10 a.m. and delivered by 1 p.m.

Most days are a one and half to three hour commitment.

Background checks are required and drivers must provide proof of a valid driver's license. Drivers use their own vehicles, but mileage is reimbursed.

If you can help, contact Agewell Services at agewellservices.org or by calling their volunteer coordinator at (231)-559-0476.

2. Harmony Brewing Company will once again provide what has become Uptown's annual Tree Lighting in front of their establishment in Eastown.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with live jazz from the River Rogues Band, and the tree lighting is at 7.

Harmony is encouraging everyone to bring an ornament to add to the tree that symbolizes how your family celebrates the holidays.

3. Paddock Place in East Hills presents their first ever Magic of Christmas outdoor event that kicks off during Shop Hop tonight. It Includes a shoppable market with goods from local vendors, lighted walk-through, Santa and his elves for photos, and lots more.

Admission is free and an easy one to include a visit to as you walk the district.

4. Many would claim it's the most important holiday decoration: the tree!

People can expect to pay more for Christmas trees this year, despite the high supply and an increase in demand nationwide.

Prices for live trees are up roughly 10 percent this holiday season, but artificial trees are worse off, being up 30 percent this year.

Insiders say shipping delays and truck driver shortages are the reason behind the price increases for fake trees.

This could lead to an increase in demand for live trees, especially among millennials contributing significantly to that rise.

5. Today is National Mutt Day!

If you don't have a special mutt in your life, it's a great time to find one!

The special day is celebrated twice a year, December 2 and July 31!

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed breed dogs in shelters. There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

Consider opening your heart and home to one this holiday season. If you aren't ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.