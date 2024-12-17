Morning Buzz: December 17

1. God's Kitchen of Michigan is serving three free community Christmas dinners this week.

Two are in Battle Creek on Wednesday and a third is Thursday in Kalamazoo. This year's menu will feature many holiday favorites, including honey ham, lobster tails, steak, cheesy broccoli, mashed potatoes, and desserts.

Also, every child attending the dinners will receive a free toy while supplies last.

2. For more information head to godskitchenofmichigan.org.

Deadlines for shipping packages in time for Christmas are quickly approaching.

Just a reminder, for the U.S. Postal Service's ground shipping, the deadline is December 18 within the lower 48 states.

For USPS Priority Mail Express, you have until December 21.

For FedEx, the deadline for 5-day shipping is December 17 or you can cut it as close as Christmas Eve December 24 with same-day shipping.

The deadline for UPS is December 19 or December 23 with next-day air.

3. A new Foxtail Coffee is now open in Byron Center across the street from Tanger Outlets.

It's the third Michigan location for the Florida-based chain. The Baton Collective, a business group owned by Cheri Devos, started bringing the brand to West Michigan earlier this year.

An Ada location opened in the spring near the Ada Hotel, and a location in Holland opened in August inside the former Ferris coffee/JP's spot downtown.

A fourth Foxtail is planned for Wealthy Streets in Grand Rapids. That location is expected to open next year.

4. As you start to think about New Year's resolutions, you might be considering working out more, taking time for yourself, or eating healthier. What about a plant-based diet

Corewell Health is offering a free 30-day "Plant Powered Challenge," which begins January 6th. According to Corewell, a whole food, plant-based diet focuses on minimally processed plant foods, like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, herbs, and spices.

If you're interested in the program, you must register by January 3 by going to corewellhealth.org.

5. Many of us will need a little pick-me-up come January, and Jamesport Brewing Company has been happy to help for a quarter century.

Everyone is invited to beat the winter blues with a beach-themed weekend filled with summertime menu features, Hawaiian shirts, and live music.

This year a charity 4-on-4 volleyball tournament has been added to the festivities. The tournament is on January 11 in the backyard lot in JBC's portside garden.

Games start at 9 a.m. For more information or to register your team head to their website.