Morning Buzz: December 16

1. If you need a little holiday love, just pick up the phone. Make-a-wish is bringing back its Holiday Wish Line for the second year in a row.

The hotline features pre-recorded messages from six wish kids. They are spreading cheer during the holiday season by sharing some of their favorite uplifting messages with the community.

You can experience a little joy in the middle of your day, by dialing 480-914-9474 to hear Antonia, Tj, Dylon, Deon, Phoenix, and Addie share some kid-friendly wisdom, funny jokes, and their secret superpower until December 31.

Also, you can visit wish.org/wish line to learn more about the voices featured in the hotline and the power of a wish.

2. The 42nd annual One One Run, a New Year’s Day tradition celebrating community and fitness, is back.

It's happening on January 1 at 1 p.m. at Spring Valley Park in Kalamazoo. John E. Daley, the longtime race director behind the Borgess Run For The Health Of It!, started the race over 40 years ago, making this a special community event in his memory.

All proceeds from the event will be used to financially support programs and services provided to Kalamazoo Area Youth By Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Kalamazoo.

More information and registration are available at oneonerun.com.

3. There's a new place in downtown Muskegon for happy hour and some great bites.

Lumberman's vault - Liquid Assets Cocktail And Wine Bar is now open on the main floor of The Core Plaza. It's all part of a big renovation that's creating a food hall alongside the full service bar.

Enjoy an array of classic cocktails, craft cocktails, local craft beer, domestics, and a variety of wines. The restaurants serving right now - soul filled has southern soul food. Casa Cabos serves authentic Mexican cuisine.

Other restaurants that'll be coming to that area include Upleaf Cafe serving Asian fusion, the press for sandwiches and coffee and you will be able to grab burgers at The Foundry Grill.

4. Give the gift of food this holiday season. City Barbeque is hosting a canned food drive through December 23.

Those who donate a canned food item will receive $1.25 off their check. These cans will be donated to local food banks.

City Barbeque is located in Kentwood and Portage.

5. Prepare to be a-maze-d as you step out of this world and into the next. Navigate your way through a custom-built, walkable, and interactive indoor maze that will debut on January 18, at the Kids 'N' Stuff Children's Museum in Albion.

This specially designed maze exhibit is created by maze and puzzle designer, Dave Phillips, and artist, Chris Minsal. Phillips and Minsal creatively transform an empty room using basic materials, like painted cardboard, box pathways, tunnels, towers, floor mazes, and tabletop games.

Check out their hours, admission rates and more at kidsnstuff.org.