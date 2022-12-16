Morning Buzz: December 16

1. A new burger joint is now open in Grand Rapids. Kalamazoo-based Nonla Burger opened its new location on bridge street earlier this week.

The restaurant fits around 100 people and is family-friendly. There are colorful murals on the wall and one corner has a couple of arcade games. Nonla burger offers three burgers, three chicken sandwiches, and a vegetarian burger.

Learn more at nonlaburger.com.

2. Some of this season's most sought-after tickets are now on sale.

Disney's hit broadway musical "Frozen" is coming to DeVos Performance Hall in July for a two-week run starting on July 11. "Frozen" features the songs you love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

Ticket details can be found at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

3. Mark your calendar, set your alarm, and grab your coffee for the annual Downtown Holland Shopping Jam.

It's this Saturday, December 17 from 8 am to 10 am. Close to 40 downtown Holland clothing boutiques, gift shops, specialty stores, and more will open two hours early for this once-a-year holiday savings event.

The earlier you shop, the more you save. For all the details head to downtownholland.com.

4. Looking to go on vacation? FloridaRentals.com just released its list of the most popular vacation states.

Even though Florida took the top spot, Michigan came in a solid 6th. The state receives around 24,000 searches a month for vacation-related searches from Americans, with millions visiting the Great Lakes state every year.

Rounding out the top five: Hawaii, California, Colorado, and Maine.

5. This video is making the rounds of four-year-old logan's visit to Santa at the North Pole.

Natick Mall in Massachusetts has an amazing feature called "Santa's Elevator Express". It's almost like a Disney attraction. The walls of the elevator are video murals that take you through the clouds, soaring into the sky, and flying all the way to Santa's house. When you ring his doorbell the doors open, and there's Santa in his workshop waiting to hear your Christmas wish.