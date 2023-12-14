Morning Buzz: December 14

1. A mini-golf course and bar is coming to Downtown Grand Rapids.

Chicago-based Big Mini Putt Club is opening a location at 70 Ionia near Oakes Street.

The 8-000-square-foot space will have a spacious bar and room for more than 250 people.

The company chose Grand Rapids for its third location because it's an "active, vibrant community."

Rockford Construction is working to renovate the space with plans to open in the summer of 2024.

To check out all the fun visit bigminiputtclub.com.

2. The Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club invites you to join them for their holiday showcase!

The club is also home to a u-s figure skating pairs team that competes all over the world. So, you'll have a chance to see them, as well as many talented young skaters, perform.

Skaters will perform holiday music in costumes, amazing audiences to "ooo" and "awe" at their spins, jumps, and more.

The event takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Patterson Ice Center

Tickets are available at ggrfsc.ticketleap.com.

3. Still, have holiday shopping to do? Then don't miss downtown Holland's annual early morning Shopping Jam this Saturday, December 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Over 40 stores will open their doors two hours early for this holiday savings event with some stores offering up to 30 percent off your entire purchase.

For a list of the stores head to downtownholland.com.

4. Tickets are now on sale for next year's Wings Over Muskegon.

The air show is scheduled to run August 9-11.

Organizers say ticket prices will be at their lowest right now and will increase when sales surpass designated thresholds.

Tickets may only be purchased online and children 15 and younger get in for free.

Performers at the event will include the Ghostwriters Air Show, the Hot Streak Two, the U.S. Air Force A-10c Thunderbolt Two demonstration team, and the Hooligans Flight Team.

Attendees will also have a chance to go for a ride on World War Two- and Vietnam War-era aircraft.

5. Another winter activity in downtown Grand Rapids, and this one may be for those who are more competitive.

Curling is now open at Rosa Parks Circle. The hours are the same as the ice rink.

The cost is free, but your id is required to use the equipment.

All you need to do is walk up to the shipping container, give them your ID, and curl away.

There are no reservations, it is first come, first serve.