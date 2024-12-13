Morning Buzz: December 13

1. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the University of Michigan are teaming up to empower young people across the state.

"Amplifying Youth Voices In Schools And Communities" is happening via Zoom on Saturday from 10 to noon. The event is meant to foster a meaningful dialogue on critical issues like racism and racial discrimination, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, immigration justice, reproductive freedom, and more.

This is primarily for young people, but there is also a special one-hour session for adult allies to collaborate and strategize for supporting youth initiatives.

This is free, but you do have to register.

2. Long Road Distillers has recently unveiled a new line of canned cocktails.

The new uncharted zero-proof cocktails deliver bold, premium flavors that rival traditional cocktails. Uncharted consists of a 4-pack that includes a Lemongrass Mule and

Lavender Lemonade.

The drinks are available now at all Long Road Distillers locations and select retailers across Michigan, with expanded distribution planned throughout December.

3. Step into a world of romance at the 2nd Bridgerton Jane Austen Royal Rose Regency Ball.

The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society is hosting the event at the City Flats Hotel on February 13.

The evening will feature regency dancing and lessons, activity stations with painting and calligraphy, and performances.

To grab your ticket or to learn more head to grandrapidsoriginalswingsociety.com.

4. A pop-rock favorite of the late 1980s, Toto is coming to 27 U.S. venues in 2025 with Christopher Cross and Men at Work.

The tour begins July 18 in Florida and will make its way to pine knob music theatre on August 11.

General tickets for the "Africa," "Hold the Line," and "Rosanna" ensemble just went on sale.

Head to totoofficial.com to grab yours before they sell out.

5. iPhone users can get creative with Apple's latest update. The iOS 18.2 is now available and fully equipped with Apple intelligence to help power its newest features.

The update adds "Image Playground" letting users create an image through a prompt or Apple suggestions.

Users can also generate custom "genmojis" that can be shared with any other users who also have the latest iOS update.

The new creative features extend to the Notes app with "Image Wand" allowing any drawings to be turned into a detailed picture. The new update also integrates Chat GPT as well.

The company says Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 15s and 16s.