Morning Buzz: December 13

1. The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the return of the popular series, Concerts Under The Stars.

An immersive full-dome concert experience curated by the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, highlighting local musicians and visual artists.

The season will kick off on January 11 and 12 with Grand Rapids-based artist, Silent Spirit, an electronic music project that weaves synthesis and meditative rhythms to craft organic soundscapes and introspective settings. Infused with inspiration from the beauty of nature, their compositions offer an intimate and elevating experience, providing room for introspection and connection with your inner self and the world around you.

Tickets are $20, with a discounted pricing of $16 for GRPM members.

To learn more about this series or to purchase tickets, visit grpm.org/concerts-under-the-stars.

2. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week started a new initiative to engage local artists in a creative design contest that celebrates the craft beverage industry in Kalamazoo.

The winning artist is Heather Picardat from Kentwood.

Ten artists from around the state submitted designs in November that were then included in a week long community vote.

Her playful bear with a beer design will be printed on commemorative stickers that will be available at participating locations during Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week from January 12 - 21.

As the winning artist, Picardat will also receive a cash prize, copies of her sticker design, and artist information featured on the event website and social media channels.

To stay up to date with the event, visit kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.

3. If your child wants to create a personalized gift for a sister, brother, or even grandparents, they can do just that at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Giftworks allows them to create a new handmade project to wrap and share. On December 14 and 15 they can make handprint keepsakes and on December 16 and 17, they can work on wreaths.

To learn more about these upcoming projects and more head to grcm.org.

4. Mania - The Abba Tribute returns to the Devos Performance Hall on January 6th as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Swedish pop group.

Mania formed in 1999, the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls ever since in over 35 countries around the world.

Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'supergroup' to millions of fans, old and new!

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, Mania: The Abba Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations. With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The Abba Tribute recreates the magic of Abba's music in all its glory.

If you're interested in seeing the group. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

5. A plain, humble, little Christmas tree may be capturing America's hearth and home this holiday season.

Discount store "Five Below" is quite above board about its little 4-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Americans may embrace its inflation-busting price, $5.50.

The hidden find captured the internet's warm heart with more than 110 million searches. One TikTok poster with a million views said they need a bit of "extra love" and they're like the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

An iridescent version of the tree may have been adopted so well, that it's out of stock.