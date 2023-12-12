Morning Buzz: December 12

1. Have you received exemplary service this past year? West Michigan Works is hosting the 15th annual Essential Service Awards next February and nominations are now being accepted.

There are 11 different categories including food service, government, retail, and more. The awards recognize frontline workers who go above and beyond their daily responsibilities and display integrity, passion, and commitment.

The deadline to nominate someone is December 15 and you can nominate them and find more information at westmiworks.org.

2. The United Way of Southwest Michigan is also showcasing outstanding service but in the form of volunteers.

They're currently seeking nominations for their leadership awards in both Berrien and Cass Counties as well as youth volunteers in those counties and Van Buren County.

Prizes range from $1000 to $5000 to be used for higher learning costs or donated to a charity of the winner's choice.

You can find more info and make your nominations at uwsm.org.

3. While kids are enjoying opening each day of their advent calendars to find chocolates and other little goodies. The West Michigan Tourist Association has made its digital version you can find online.

Each day is numbered and when you click on each day's box, you'll be introduced to some of the region's hidden gems, local traditions, and exciting adventures that capture the essence of West Michigan over the holiday season.

Unwrap a new adventure today! You can find the digital advent calendar on the association's website at wmta.org.

4. Just in time for the holidays, a Newaygo County man is celebrating a big lottery prize.

The anonymous 55-year-old player won $ 1 million playing the "Extravaganza Instant Game".

According to the Michigan Lottery, he bought the winning ticket at a Wesco Gas Station located off South Maple Road in Grant.

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He plans to use that money to complete some home improvements and help others.

5. Legendary band, three dog night...just confirmed to play at the Holland Civic Center place on March 8.

A Grammy award-winning band, some of their top hits include "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy To The World", "Black and White", "Shambala" and "One".

Tickets start at $64 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Just go to civic center place dot com.