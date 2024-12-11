Morning Buzz: December 11

1. You do not need health insurance to get vaccinated. Cherry Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday at Cherry Health's Heart Of The City Adult Medicine Clinic, in Grand Rapids.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Vaccines administered at these clinics are free for community members ages 18 and up who do not have health insurance.

Appointments are not necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, you can go to cherryhealth.org.

2. In celebration of the design and photography exhibit Lee Alexander McQueen and Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous, you're invited to enjoy free museum admission this Sunday, December 15 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition features photographs taken by Ray, reflecting her unique relationship with McQueen between the years of 1997 and 2010, alongside garments McQueen gifted to her over the course of their work together.

The exhibition also features over fifty key McQueen pieces from the largest private collection of McQueen's work. Learn more at artmuseumgr.org.

3. This spring, Tulip Time Festival invites Tulip Time enthusiasts, from third grade through adults, to slip into their wooden shoes and participate in a treasured tradition: the 90th anniversary of the Dutch Dance program.

A cornerstone of the festival, Dutch Dance offers participants a chance to celebrate Holland's rich Dutch heritage and connect with the community through lively folk dances performed in authentic costumes.

You'll have the chance to perform for thousands of festival attendees and become ambassadors of Holland's cultural heritage. Registration is now open, and practices begin in January.

Students and parents interested in learning more about Dutch dance or registering can visit tuliptime.com/dutchdance.

4. There's a new way for people in Muskegon Heights to stay involved in their community.

The city introducing its new smartphone app. The app offers quick access to items of public interest, where users can read up on the police department, city hall, city inspections, public works, and more.

You can download it for free on the app store or Google Play by searching "City Of Muskegon Heights.”

5. "My Girl," the iconic ballad by The Temptations, is turning 60 this month, and Motown is celebrating in several ways.

First, Motown Museum is offering an exclusive tour and immersive "My Girl" studio experience on December 21, from 2 to 5:15 p.m. The tour will include a rare, seated listening experience in Studio A where the song was first recorded in 1964. Also, you can explore the song like never before and engage in a Q&A with original strings arranger Paul Riser and the Motown Museum staff.

Second, in commemoration of the anniversary, the Motown Museum will launch its inaugural legacy vinyl project: "My Girl" at 60 with support from Universal Music and Third-Man Pressing.

To get your tickets for this experience head to motownmuseum.org.