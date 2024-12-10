Morning Buzz: December 10

1. Versiti Blood Center is facing a critical shortage of blood and platelet donations, and the winter weather exacerbates the problem.

The organization is hoping anyone eligible will consider giving blood, especially people with Type O since it's the universal blood type.

The appointment only takes about an hour visit versiti.org or find a blood drive near you.

2. The Salvation Army is preparing to reopen its newly renovated thrift shop in Grand Rapids, and the organization needs more donations to help fill up the store.

That will bring the number of the Salvation Army's thrift stores in West Michigan to eight. The money raised there supports its Grand Rapids Adult Rehabilitation Center. The center helps both men and women in need with housing, work, and therapy.

The Salvation Army will accept new or gently used furniture, clothing, shoes, purses, housewares, and more. The store is at 1491 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

It's scheduled to re-open on December 14.

3. The Kent County Commission has signed off on John Ball Zoo's 10-year master plan.

The plan calls for expanding existing exhibits, creating new ones, and building one of the world's largest domed habitat spaces.

The revised version of the original plan requires a green space zone that is at least 375 feet wide near Valley Avenue. It also now includes language to preserve large trees when possible.

Most of the funding for the improvements will come through the zoo's fundraising campaigns.

4. The ice rink at Millennium Park in Portage is tentatively scheduled to open for the season on December 13.

Opening day will include a 15-minute skating demonstration by the Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association. For those hitting the ice on opening day, the city is offering free admission for the first 25 skaters.

Admission is normally $5. Skate rentals are $3. If you need to sharpen your skates, the city offers skate sharpening for a small fee as well.

For those planning on skating throughout the season, there is a punch card available for $25.

5. Don't let the holiday rush get to you - have fun and shop local.

The first-ever holiday bazaar pop-up is coming to Snug Harbor in Grand Haven. It's happening December 18 and 19, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 p.m. in their lower-level dining area.

This festive event features more than 16 talented merchants and makers offering everything from unique gifts and delicious treats to stylish accessories and seasonal goodies.

Whether you're shopping for someone special or treating yourself, you'll find plenty of holiday magic. Highlights include a visit from Santa, kid-friendly activities, and festive cocktails.