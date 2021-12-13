Morning Buzz: December 13

1. South Haven's Shop with a Cop event is happening this week!

Officers from the South Haven Police Department and Michigan State Police will be picking up 16 students and taking them to Three Blondes Brewing for lunch, and afterward, they'll go shopping at Walmart.

For more information on how to sign up your child, call Officer Shawn Olney at 269-637-5151.

2. Radio host for Holland's Alegria Latina 92.7FM Lupita Reyes is retiring after five decades.

She signed off for the last time at midnight on December 13. Reyes started the show 57 years ago.

She told the City of Holland the show was a great service not just the Latin-X community, but the whole listening area and the entire United States.

Reyes chose "I Did It My Way" by Frank Sinatra as her final song of the night.

3. As the coronavirus pandemic allowed many professionals to ditch the high-polished look, home workers are now using online outlets to gain cash and make room in their closets.

Several online sites are popular destinations to get rid of clothes. Depop doesn't charge to create listings and gets 10 percent only when your items sell.

eBay has options on shipping and lets you forward those costs to the buyer.

Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark, and ThreadUP are other choices to sell your unused clothes.

4. It's National Cocoa Day!

The Mayans get the credit for creating the first chocolate beverage around 2,000 years ago.

While we might think of it purely as a dessert, cocoa does have real health benefits. Nutritionists say cocoa contains antioxidants and flavonoids good for heart health and even preventing cancer.

Another way to celebrate National Cocoa Day, add a teaspoon or two to your morning coffee.

5. Know of a family that could use a helping hand this holiday season?

Fox 17 and Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Grand Rapids want to pay it forward with the Fox 17 Grocery Giveaway.

Six winners will receive a $150 gift card for themselves plus another one to give to another family.

If you want to enter your name into the contest, head to fox17online.com and click the contest tab.