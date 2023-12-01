Morning Buzz: December 1

1. A favorite family store in West Michigan now has another location open in Grand Rapids.

Russo Ristorante-Mercato is now open in Tanger Outlets. It's both an Italian fine dining culinary experience open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Inside a fine Italian grocery filled with gourmet meats, fresh bread, homemade sausages, cheeses, curated wine selection, and take-home non-GMO pasta from several regions of Italy.

You can learn more at russowine.com.

2. Here's an opportunity to help local families in need this holiday season.

Lighthouse Community Ministries needs to fill up their hygiene pantry. By donating $35 you can sponsor a family for a month and just $210 helps a family for 6 months.

This pantry is available to low-income residents of Wyoming. To donate or for more information go to lighthousewy.org.

3. Windmill Island Gardens is bringing back magic at the mill for a second year. The main feature of the event is a "tulip field" of 1,000 LED blossoms that light up and dance synchronized to holiday music creating a light show that can't be missed.

In addition to holiday lights, a variety of attractions will be available including many photo ops with beautiful scenery and greenery. Plus- there will be plenty of snacks too.

Tickets for magic at the mill must be pre-purchased online. This event takes place the first 3 Fridays and Saturdays of December from 5 to 9 p.m.

4. Binder Park Zoo starting a new holiday tradition, "Paws And Claus: Brunch With Santa!" this special event is happening December 2 and 9.

So, what's in store? Children and families can share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus himself, indulge in a delectable brunch spread that will satisfy the taste buds of young and old and see some hardy animals that thrive in the cold.

For more information and to get your tickets visit binderparkzoo.org.

5. It's the top ten list you've been waiting for all year. The pup-ular dog names and breeds of 2023 based upon the licenses issued by the Ottawa County Treasurer's Office.

The most pup-ular dog names in Ottawa County for 2023 are Luna, Daisy and Bella. The 2022 list included Charlie, who rolled over for Daisy to earn her spot for 2023.

Retrievers remain top dog among the leading breeds in Ottawa County, with Labradors edging out Goldens. The German Shepherd makes its mark by coming in third for 2023.