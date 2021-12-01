Morning Buzz: December 1

1. Art Prize organizers say Art Prize will be returning for 2022.

They had planned on having the larger Art Prize happening every other year, with the smaller Project-1 on-off years. So in the fall of 2022, downtown Grand Rapids will be full of art once again.

Organizers will announce the artist and venue registration dates soon.

More details wlil be coming in a few weeks about the grant program and prize format.

2. Keep that cash at home! LMCU Ballpark is moving to cashless transactions in 2022.

Cashless transactions will include parking, concessions, retail, hospitality decks, and the 4-Topps seating areas.

The team's vice president and general manager, Jim Jarecki says their goal is to make transactions faster, more convenient, and more secure.

3. Mary Free Bed and Saginaw's Covenant Health Care are opening a new $41 million hospital.

The new 90,000-square-foot facility is designed specifically for rehabilitation.

It'll have 60 private patient rooms, therapy gyms, a bionics department, and more.

They'll be hosting a virtual ribbon cutting on the Mary Free Bed Facebook page today at 10:30 a.m.

4. Uptown loves to support local art, and has commissioned several window muralists who have set the scene already throughout the district.

On December 2, watch live as a new mural takes shape.

Artist Jamari Taylor of Jaylei art studio will be painting and creating a masterpiece beginning at 6 p.m. atRoot FUnctional Medicine, located in the East Hills District.

To learn more, head to uptowngr.com.

5. Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view, but if you have left-over pumpkin pie, or any other kind of pie- today is the perfect day to devour it.

It's National Pie Day. Actually, it's National Pie Day part two.

The pie celebration on December 1 is the second observance of the year. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the more popular National Pie Day is on January 23.

Bake it, slice it, and gobble it! Whether it's blueberry, sweet potato, pumpkin, or pecan. Any way you slice it, it's a nice way to get through hump day.