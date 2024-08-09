Morning Buzz: August 9

1. Need to clean out that closet? Bring that stuff you don't wear or don't use to the Salvation Army! The non-profit urgently needs donations of gently used clothing and household goods.

The Salvation Army's thrift stores rely on public donations to fund its adult rehabilitation program. Donations directly support essential rehab services for those battling substance use.

You can drop your donations at any Salvation Army thrift store in the West Michigan area.

Pick-up may be available in the greater Grand Rapids, Holland, and Portage areas.

For more information about donating, please visit satruck.org.

2. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will host their 2nd annual Workshop Series, Explore Your Parks, from August through October 2024.

These four workshop events are free and will introduce participants to techniques, terminology, and resources on how to boulder, skateboard, birdwatch, and mountain bike. The first is on August 17.

Grand Rapids is home to more than 75 beautiful parks and green spaces ready to be explored. There are countless ways to have adventures without leaving our city limits, and friends have teamed up with local community experts to show how.

Participants can learn more about workshops and register at friendsofgrparks.org.

3. Evergreen Commons is hoping to inspire more people to eat local with their new farmers market.

It's every Monday at the Holland State Street campus from 8 a.m. to noon through the end of October. This partnership with 8th Day Farms is part of the organization's Food As Medicine initiative. There will be a couple of lunch and learns this month talking about plant power and the key to optimal aging.

Want to learn more about the market and the programming? Head to evergreencommons.org.

4. Love taking pictures? Here's your chance to be a part of the Potter Park Zoo's calendar.

The 2025 photo contest is an opportunity for both seasoned photographers and those who just love to get out and shoot.

The pictures must be taken at the zoo between 2023 and 2024 in several categories including birds, reptiles, mammals, black and white, seasonal, and many more.

The photographers must be 18 or older and you have until September 7 to enter.

Head to potterparkzoo.org for information.

5. John Ball Zoo announced a new arrival! Meet Chestnut! The baby female Eastern Mountain Bongo was born on July 23, the daughter of Carrot and Beckson.

This marks the pair's second calf following the birth of a male bongo sprout last year. The species is critically endangered, because of poaching, habitat destruction, and illegal trapping, so this is a significant milestone for the zoo.

Swing by John Ball Zoo next week, and you may see chestnut and mama carrot out in their habitat.