Morning Buzz: August 9

1. Live music is back at Blandford Nature Center. This year's single-day bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert will feature the Caribbean Soul Experience on Saturday, August 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Caribbean Soul Experience will be joined by Phlox, a local youth band that will open the show.

You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. This family-friendly event will also include activities such as face painting, glitter tattoos, bubbles, games, and more.

Tickets are $12 for non-members, $8 for members, and free for children 12 and under. Learn more at blandfordnaturecenter.org.



2. It's time to start hunting for Michigan’s "biggest tree". ReLeaf Michigan is seeking entries for the 16th Michigan Big Tree Hunt.

The search for Michigan’s biggest trees happens every two years. It's open to everyone and offers prizes to those who identify the biggest trees.

The biggest trees recorded in 2022 were both cottonwoods: a tree with a 308-inch circumference discovered in Washtenaw County, and a 301-inch tree in Monroe County.

Visit the Michigan big tree hunt webpage for the contest. Also, paper entry forms will soon be available at many libraries and natural areas across the state.

3. The Holland Farmers Market is taking some time to recognize the people that make it all possible.

The market is celebrating farmers during what's known as National Farmers Market Week.

The special week is hosted every year by The National Farmers Coalition to highlight the important role farmers' markets play in our nation's food system.

The Holland Farmers Market is making sure farmers in our area get the recognition they deserve this week through some special profiles on social media as well as some fun prizes.

The Holland Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



4. Opera Grand Rapids is about to enter its 56th season.

On the main stage, the performances will include Mozart’s "The Abduction From The Seraglio" on October 13 and 14.

That performance will be followed by "The Tibetan Book Of The Dead" by Ricky Ian Gordon in February and La Bohème in April.

You can find a link to tickets and more information at the Opera Grand Rapids website.

5. St. Cecilia Music Center adding three new concerts to their 2023-24 Acoustic Café Folk Series.

Amazing dobro master and 15-time Grammy award-winning Jerry Douglas with bassist Daniel Kimbro will be there on November 16.

Then singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell will bring her tour to St. Cecilia on January 16 followed by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn will take the stage on April 11.

Tickets for these three new concerts will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224.